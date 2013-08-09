Aug 9 James River Coal Co's quarterly revenue fell about 42 percent but the company posted a profit due to a $101.2 million pretax gain.

Net profit was $52.6 million, or $1.16 per share, in the second quarter, including the $2.20 per share gain. The company reported a net loss of $25.8 million, or 74 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $160.1 million from $277.3 million.