Aug 9 U.S. coal miner James River Coal Co posted a quarterly loss as shipments fell in a weak coal market.

Net loss was $25.8 million, or 74 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with net income of $800,000, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 21 percent to $277.4 million. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)