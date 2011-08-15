(In U.S. dollars)

TORONTO Aug 15 Cinram International Income Fund CRW_u.TO reported further losses in the second quarter as a weak market for DVDs and the loss of its Warner Home Video contract pushed down revenues.

The fund reported a loss of $97.4 million or $1.60 a share from continuing operations in the quarter, compared to a loss of $6.4 million, or 12 cents a share in the same quarter last year.

Cinram International Inc, a subsidiary of the fund, is one of the world's largest providers of pre-recorded multimedia products to motion picture studios, music labels, publishers and computer software companies.

The fund has said it is in talks with lenders on revising terms of some of its credit agreements. (Reporting by Allison Martell; editing by Janet Guttsman)