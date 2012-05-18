* Mid-sized firm hiring from Merrill, Morgan Stanley
* Merrill brokers turned off by cross-selling
* Janney CEO cautious about acquisitions
By Rick Rothacker
CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 18 Mid-sized brokerage firm
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC expects to increase its total
advisers by 5 to 10 percent annually, as it attracts brokers
disillusioned with larger rivals, Chief Executive Officer
Timothy Scheve said in an interview this week.
Philadelphia-based Janney, which had 711 advisers in its
private client group at the end of March, has been hiring from
larger firms such as Bank of America's Merrill Lynch
unit and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, a joint venture of Morgan
Stanley and Citigroup, he said.
The firm's adviser count is up about 1 percent from the end
of 2011, but down about 4 percent from a year ago.
"There is so much unhappiness at the large firms," said
Scheve, who was in North Carolina this week to meet with
advisers and clients. "If you're at a firm and you're always
looking over your shoulder and wondering what is going on at
headquarters, it's very distracting. You're going to take your
eye off the ball."
Merrill advisers have been reluctant to defect in the past,
but are showing more interest after Bank of America acquired the
firm in 2009, he said. Pressure to cross-sell bank products is
one of the biggest concerns for Merrill brokers, he said.
"They don't want to sell checking accounts," Scheve said.
"They don't want to sell credit cards. They want to focus on
building a relationship with their client and not just selling
them a product."
In total, Janney has recruited 14 new advisers from other
firms in 2012, including Merrill and Morgan Stanley hires.
Janney, which is owned by The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co
, is building up a brokerage force that is down from
about 840 in 2007, when Scheve became CEO and president. The
firm has intentionally moved to bring on more productive
brokers, Scheve said.
As it expands, Janney is focused on building its presence in
the Southeast, Scheve said. The firm has wealth management
offices from Massachusetts to Florida along the East Coast.
The firm's strategy is paying off lately. Janney posted
record revenue of $485 million in 2011, up from $466 million in
2010. The privately held firm doesn't disclose profits.
Janney makes about 75 percent of its revenue from its wealth
management business, with the rest coming from its capital
markets businesses. It has about $53.5 billion in client assets
under management, compared to more than $2 trillion at Merrill
Lynch.
The firm's target market is affluent clients with $250,000
or more in investable assets.
Scheve, who came to Janney from Legg Mason, is
cautious about expanding the firm through acquisitions, but
would look at buying smaller firms, he said.
"In any acquisition you get a lot of stuff you don't want as
well as some stuff you want," he said. "It's getting rid of
stuff you don't want that is time-consuming and really distracts
management's eye from running the business."
(Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina;
Additional reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by
Walden Siew and Phil Berlowitz)