Oct 22 Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, a provider
of wealth management and investment banking services, said it
hired a team of financial advisers from JPMorgan Chase & Co
.
The four-member team is led by Daniel Carney and Stuart
Peterson.
Carney is senior vice president, wealth management, and
Peterson is vice president, wealth management, of the Carney
Peterson team, which provides concierge-level and wealth
management services to clients and their families.
Both Carney and Peterson will be based in Janney
Montgomery's new branch office in South Kingstown, Rhode Island.
Beth Friedman and Paula Cummings are the other two members
of the Carney Peterson team.
JPMorgan, which has lost at least a dozen top advisers and
managers from its private banking division this year, was not
immediately available to confirm the news.
