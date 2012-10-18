NEW YORK Oct 18 Janney Capital Markets said on
Thursday it hired 12 people from MPS Fixed Income for its
certificates of deposit and structured product business in its
ongoing fixed-income expansion.
The Philadephia-based firm said it appointed Kevin Roche and
Jeff Miller to lead its CD and structured product team, which
will report to Kevin Reed, Janney's managing director of taxable
fixed income.
Roche and Miller will be joined by their 10-person team from
MPS. The newly-created group will focus on origination and
trading of CDs and structured products, Janney said.
"Although Janney historically has offered CDs and structured
products to clients, the expansion into underwriting/origination
reflects our overall Capital Markets growth strategy and deepens
our existing product and service offering to both our retail and
institutional clients," Steve Genyk, head of Janney's Fixed
Income Capital Markets said in a statement.
Since the start of the year, Janney Capital has hired about
40 people with a focus on its fixed income business.
Janney Capital is part of Janney Montgomery Scott, a
mid-sized brokerage firm and a subsidiary of The Penn Mutual
Life Insurance Co.