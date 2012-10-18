NEW YORK Oct 18 Janney Capital Markets said on
Thursday it has hired 12 MPS Fixed Income employees for its
certificates of deposit and structured product business in an
ongoing fixed-income expansion.
The Philadephia-based firm said it appointed Kevin Roche and
Jeff Miller to lead its CD and structured product team, which
will report to Kevin Reed, Janney's managing director of taxable
fixed income.
Roche and Miller will be joined by their 10-person team from
MPS, with whom they have worked since 2010. The newly created
group will focus on origination and trading of CDs and
structured products, Janney said.
"Although Janney historically has offered CDs and structured
products to clients, the expansion into underwriting/origination
reflects our overall Capital Markets growth strategy and deepens
our existing product and service offering to both our retail and
institutional clients," said Steve Genyk, head of Janney's Fixed
Income Capital Markets.
Since the start of the year, Janney Capital has hired about
40 people with a focus on its fixed income business. The latest
hires from MPS brought its staff total to 136 people, Genyk
said.
Janney Capital aims to further beef up its fixed income
business, as it seeks to hire more professionals for the agency,
mortgage, public finance and corporate bond areas, Genyk said.
Janney Capital is part of Janney Montgomery Scott, a
mid-sized brokerage firm and a subsidiary of The Penn Mutual
Life Insurance Co.
MPS Fixed Income is a New York-based broker-dealer and a
division of First New York Securities.