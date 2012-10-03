Oct 3 Janney Montgomery Scott LLC has landed a
veteran team of brokers from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
and hired a new director in the U.S. Southeast as the brokerage
looks to expand its adviser footprint in the region.
Senior advisers E.H. "Chip" Stanley Jr. and Geddings H.
Crawford Jr., who managed $220 million with their team, moved to
Janney last week from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, the
brokerage majority-owned by Morgan Stanley.
Both Stanley and Crawford joined the firm as senior vice
presidents of wealth management, leading the Palmetto Advisory
Group, which also includes advisers Linda Fraser, Geoffery
Forsyth and Carolee McKeown and private client assistant Henry
Batts.
The group is based out of Janney's Columbia and Hilton Head
branches in South Carolina.
Philadelphia-based Janney also hired industry veteran Andrew
Kistler as a senior vice president and regional manager of
Janney's southeast region, which includes offices in Atlanta;
Charlotte and Raleigh in North Carolina; and Spartanburg and
Aiken in South Carolina, in addition to Columbia and Hilton
Head.
Kistler, a three-decade industry veteran, was most recently
a southeast regional director at Stifel Nicolaus and also worked
at Merrill Lynch and Citigroup earlier in his career, according
to regulatory filings.
Many of Janney's biggest hires so far this year have come
from major Wall Street brokerages, including Morgan Stanley
Wealth Management, Bank of America's Merrill Lynch and Wells
Fargo Advisors. Those advisers joining Janney managed more than
$1.4 billion at their old firms, based on broker moves tracked
by Reuters.
Janney's Private Client Group President Jerry Lombard said
in an interview in August that the top-level hires have boosted
expectations that 2012 will be the best recruiting year for the
firm in terms of average production of advisers joining the
firm.
Janney, owned by the Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co
, expects to add about 40 advisers to its private
client group by year-end. That group has about 730 advisers.