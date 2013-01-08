Jan 8 Philadelphia-based brokerage Janney
Montgomery Scott LLC said on Tuesday that former Knight Capital
Group Inc executive Gregory Voetsch has joined the firm
as its new head of equities.
Voetsch replaces former co-heads of equities, Thomas Ferraro
and Jeff Woodford, who have become heads of sales and sales
trading and trading, respectively.
Voetsch was previously executive vice president and head of
global equities at Knight Capital before leaving in late 2011
after roughly a decade with the company. Voetsch was also
previously a sales trader, trader and manager at Smith Barney.
Prior to that, he spent 10 years at Jefferies Group Inc.
In his new role, Voetsch, a 25-year industry veteran, heads
Janney's equity sales, sales trading, trading and research
groups. He will split time between the firm's Philadelphia and
New York City offices.
Janney, owned by the Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co
, is a mid-size brokerage firm that generates about 75
percent of its revenue from its wealth management business, with
the rest coming from its capital markets businesses.