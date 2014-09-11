NEW YORK, Sept 11 Philadelphia-based brokerage
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC said on Thursday it named Kevin Reed
as its new head of wealth management.
Reed was promoted from his previous job as managing director
of Janney's taxable fixed income division where he oversaw
retail and institutional taxable trading.
Reed replaces David Penn who returned to being a broker at
the group's office in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.
Reed joined Janney in 2007 from Radian Group, a private firm
that insures mortgages, where he managed Radian's $5 billion
portfolio. Prior to Radian, Reed worked at LPL Financial and AIG
Advisor Group.
Reed's promotion comes weeks after the hire of Michael
Coraggio, who joined Janney's New York City Whitehall Street
office as vice president of investments in late August.
Janney is owned by Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co, and has
around 735 advisers, who are primarily based on the East Coast
and manage more than $58 billion in client assets.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Tom Brown)