June 24 Philadelphia-based brokerage Janney
Montgomery Scott LLC said on Monday it has hired a veteran
adviser from Wells Fargo & Co's U.S. brokerage for its
private client group in Pennsylvania.
Adviser Neil McCauley, 57, joined Janney from Wells Fargo
Advisors, where he managed $98 million in client assets and
produced an annual revenue of about $1.1 million.
McCauley, who has worked in the advising industry for three
decades, had been with Wells for the past seven years, and
earlier in his career had worked at Citigroup and Legg Mason. He
joined Janney as a senior vice president, based at the firm's
Lancaster branch office.
McCauley was joined by adviser W. Robert Poff and registered
private client assistant Cindy Bomberger.
Wells Fargo Advisors, based in St. Louis, is the
third-largest U.S. brokerage, owned by Wells Fargo & Co. Wells
declined to comment on the adviser departures.
Janney, owned by Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co, has 735
advisers primarily based on the East Coast who manage more than
$58 billion in client assets.