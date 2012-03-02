March 2 Philadelphia-based brokerage Janney Montgomery Scott has landed a longtime former Merrill Lynch adviser who managed $250 million in client assets at the firm, in a move that bolsters Janney's presence in the region.

Adviser Peter Sargent joined Janney last week in Yardley, Pennsylvania, becoming the biggest single adviser hire based on client assets to join the firm this year, Janney said on Friday.

Sargent, who generated more than $2 million in revenue last year, came from the Yardley office of Merrill Lynch, the brokerage unit now owned by Bank of America Corp. He had been with Merrill for 20 years before leaving this month.

At Merrill, Sargent was one of 14 financial advisers across the United States chosen to be on Merrill's National Advisory Council, where he most recently served as chairman. He was named to Barron's 2012 list of top 1,000 advisers in America.

Sargent is a big scoop for Janney, whose average adviser generates about $600,000 in annual revenue, said New York-based financial services recruiter Alan Reed, of Michael King Associates.

Sargent will be joined by his senior private client assistant, Christine Lindsay, also formerly with Merrill. He now reports to Yardley branch manager Ed Sherwood.

Janney has now added at least three veteran advisers managing $426 million since the start of the year, based on moves tracked by Reuters. Other recruits this year came from Wells Fargo & Co and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, a joint venture of Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc.

Janney has about 700 financial advisers in its wealth management network and more than $50 billion in total assets under management.