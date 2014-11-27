Nov 27 Jantar Development SA :

* Resolves to increase capital via private subscription offer of new series D shares

* To issue 4,115,909 series D shares of nominal value of 2 zlotys each

* Series D shares will be eligible for dividend from FY 2014

* Resolves to consolidate its series A, B and C shares and reduce shares number from 17,681,820 to 884,091 shares

* After consolidation nominal value of one company's share will be 2 zlotys

