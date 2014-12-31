Dec 31Jantar Development SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Joanna Merk Pajko sold 2,210,000 shares (12.5 pct stake) in company and currently does not own any shares

* Andrzej Sadza sold 9,790,000 shares (55.37 pct stake) in company and currently does not own any shares

