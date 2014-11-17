Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 17 Jantar Development SA :
* Said on Sunday it reported Q3 revenue of 99,640 zlotys versus 109,052 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating loss was 2,360 zlotys versus a loss of 62,588 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 607,153 zlotys versus a loss of 109,842 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)