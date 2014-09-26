FRANKFURT, Sept 26 German insurer Allianz SE
on Friday said there was no sign that the resignation
of Pimco Chief Investment Officer Bill Gross was linked to a
probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) into
an exchange traded fund (ETF) run by Gross.
"We were given no indication that this has anything to do
with the SEC inquiry," a spokeswoman for Europe's largest
insurer said.
Gross announced earlier that he was leaving Pimco, the
investment firm he founded more than 40 years ago, to join Janus
Capital Group.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)