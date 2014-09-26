NEW YORK, Sept 26 Bill Gross' abrupt departure
from Pimco, the giant bond firm that he co-founded more than
four decades ago, was preceded by months of clashes between the
star investor and the firm's executive committee that got
progressively worse, according to sources familiar with the
situation.
Tensions have been building within Pimco, the Newport Beach,
California-based asset manager with about $2 trillion under
management. Co-Chief Investment Officer Mohamed El-Erian,
Gross's long-time heir-apparent, made an acrimonious exit in
January. The flagship Total Return Fund suffered 16 straight
months of outflows. The wrangling and the underperformance
grated on the executive committee, including Chief Executive
Douglas Hodge.
"While we are grateful for everything Bill contributed to
building our firm and delivering value to PIMCO's clients, over
the course of this year it became increasingly clear that the
firm's leadership and Bill have fundamental differences about
how to take PIMCO forward," Hodge said in a statement on Friday.
As Gross, known as the "Bond King" within the industry,
butted heads with colleagues, the clashes got worse. In recent
days, about five portfolio managers told the executive committee
that they would quit if Gross stayed, the sources said.
Gross himself threatened repeatedly to quit, letting
management know that he had been looking around for a role
elsewhere. Jeffrey Gundlach of DoubleLine, Gross' arch rival and
the closest contender for the Bond King crown, said in an
interview on Friday that the investor approached him about a
possible role early last week.
Gundlach said he met with Gross last week at Gundlach's
house in Los Angeles. The two discussed the possibility of Gross
joining Gundlach's DoubleLine, but Gundlach said he wasn't
willing to share direction of the firm with Gross.
"I am CEO of the firm. We talked about working together, but
I was never going to be the 'co-guy.' I am CEO. That was never
going to happen," Gundlach said.
In recent days, when Gross again threatened to quit, the
executive committee decided to accept the resignation, one of
the sources said.
The firm had already put a succession plan in place,
choosing Deputy Chief Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn as the
successor. Allianz SE, the firm's German parent, had
given its blessing. An announcement of Gross' ouster had been
prepared, and was set to be announced as soon as Saturday, the
source said.
Then, Gross sprung a surprise.
On Friday morning, Gross quit Pimco to join asset manager
Janus Capital Group, run by his former Pimco colleague
Richard Weil. Gross will manage the Janus Global Unconstrained
Bond Fund beginning on Monday. The fund, started in
May, has just $13 million in assets.
"It is the right thing," Gundlach said of Gross's move to
Janus. "Now he can perform better because he isn't managing a
lot of money."
Gross didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
Pimco said it had a succession plan in place and that its
management board would confirm a new chief investment officer
shortly.
Gross' abrupt departure climaxes a drama that has riveted
industry executives, investors and rivals over the past year. It
raises questions about the future performance of the firm, which
counts tens of thousands of ordinary Americans and major
institutions including the CalPERS pension fund as investors in
its mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and other products.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday, Allianz slipped more
than 6 percent in German trading and Janus soared more than 35
percent.
"I think people are concerned that Pimco is going to have to
liquidate, so there is some pre-selling going on ahead of the
fact that they may have to do some selling," said Tom di Galoma,
head of rates and credit trading at ED&F Man Capital Markets.
Pimco has been stressing in meetings with its investors that
the company had several people who could succeed Gross and that
he would be playing a smaller role in the firm's investment and
management decisions in the future, said Karissa McDonough, a
fixed income strategist at People's United Wealth Management in
Burlington, Vermont, who met with Pimco representatives in early
September.
"They were trying to reassure us by driving home the point
that they're not so dependent on Bill Gross anymore," she said.
Gross walks away without severance pay. There are none of
the usual contractual obligations in his departure either, the
source said. There is no non-compete agreement nor a "gardening
leave" cooling off period before he can start to work at Janus,
the source said.
TROUBLE IN NEWPORT BEACH
The first signs of real trouble at Pimco came in January,
when El-Erian left the firm and the acrimony spilled out into
the open.
On Feb. 24, the Wall Street Journal published a report
describing how El-Erian's previously close relationship with
Gross had soured as the firm's investment performance
deteriorated last year. Then Gross told Reuters that his
one-time lieutenant was trying to "undermine" him, and that he
had "evidence" El-Erian "wrote" the Journal article.
After El-Erian's exit, Pimco promoted six portfolio
managers, including Ivascyn, to deputy chief investment officer
roles and revamped the investment committee, positioning them as
possible successors to Gross.
But the new structure failed to stem a steady exit of
investors from the Total Return Fund, which until today was
managed by Gross. Cash outflows began last year due to weak
returns and the fund declined 1.9 percent in 2013, its worst
performance in nearly two decades. El-Erian's exit exacerbated
investors' unease.
Earlier this week, Pimco said the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission is investigating whether it inflated the
returns of its Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund, also
managed by Gross.
One of the sources said the SEC investigation, which is also
into how securities were allocated between the mutual fund and
the ETF, was not the trigger for Gross' departure.
(Additional reporting by David Randall. Editing by John
Pickering)