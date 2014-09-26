(Adds details of Gross' behavior over the past few months;
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Bill Gross' abrupt departure
from Pimco, the giant bond firm that he co-founded more than
four decades ago, was preceded by months of clashes between the
star investor and the firm's executive committee that got
progressively worse, according to sources familiar with the
situation.
Tensions had been building within Pimco, the Newport Beach,
California-based asset manager with about $2 trillion under
management. Co-Chief Investment Officer Mohamed El-Erian,
Gross's long-time heir-apparent, made an acrimonious exit in
January. The flagship Total Return Fund, the world's largest
bond fund, suffered 16 straight months of outflows. The
wrangling and the underperformance grated on the executive
committee, chaired by Chief Executive Douglas Hodge.
"While we are grateful for everything Bill contributed to
building our firm and delivering value to Pimco's clients, over
the course of this year it became increasingly clear that the
firm's leadership and Bill have fundamental differences about
how to take Pimco forward," Hodge said in a statement on Friday.
As Gross, known as the "Bond King" within the industry,
butted heads with colleagues, the clashes got worse. In recent
days, about five senior portfolio managers told the executive
committee that they would quit if Gross stayed, the sources
said.
Gross himself threatened repeatedly to quit, letting
management know that he had been looking around for a role
elsewhere. Jeffrey Gundlach of DoubleLine Capital, Gross'
arch-rival and the closest contender for the Bond King crown,
said in an interview on Friday that Gross approached him early
last week about a possible role.
They met last week at Gundlach's house in Los Angeles. The
two discussed the possibility of Gross joining DoubleLine, but
Gundlach said he wasn't willing to share direction of the firm
with Gross.
"He didn't seem that rattled. But he didn't seem happy. He
seemed a bit angry about what was going on," Gundlach said.
In recent days, when Gross again threatened to quit, the
executive committee decided it was time he actually left the
firm, one of the sources said.
The firm had already put a succession plan in place,
choosing Deputy Chief Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn as the
successor. Allianz SE, the firm's German parent, had
given its blessing. An announcement of Gross' ouster had been
prepared, and was set to be announced as soon as Saturday, the
source said.
Then, Gross sprung a surprise.
On Friday morning, Gross quit Pimco to join asset manager
Janus Capital Group, run by his former Pimco colleague
Richard Weil. Gross will manage the Janus Global Unconstrained
Bond Fund. The fund, started in May, has just $13
million in assets. Pimco Total Return Fund has about $222
billion.
"It is the right thing," Gundlach said of Gross's move to
Janus. "Now he can perform better because he isn't managing a
lot of money."
Gundlach said Gross left him a voice mail on Thursday
evening, saying he was leaving Pimco to join another firm.
Gross didn't respond to requests for comment.
GROSS WALKS AWAY
Gross' abrupt departure climaxes a drama that has riveted
industry executives, investors and rivals over the past year. It
raises questions about the future performance of the firm, which
counts tens of thousands of ordinary Americans and major
institutions including the CalPERS pension fund as investors in
its mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and other products.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday, Allianz slipped more
than 6 percent in German trading and Janus soared 43 percent.
"I think people are concerned that Pimco is going to have to
liquidate, so there is some pre-selling going on ahead of the
fact that they may have to do some selling," said Tom di Galoma,
head of rates and credit trading at ED&F Man Capital Markets.
Pimco has been stressing in meetings with its investors that
the company had several people who could succeed Gross and that
he would be playing a smaller role in the firm's investment and
management decisions in the future, said Karissa McDonough, a
fixed income strategist at People's United Wealth Management in
Burlington, Vermont, who met with Pimco representatives in early
September.
"They were trying to reassure us by driving home the point
that they're not so dependent on Bill Gross anymore," she said.
Gross walks away without severance pay. There are none of
the usual contractual obligations in his departure either, the
source said. There is no non-compete agreement nor a "gardening
leave" cooling off period before he can start to work at Janus,
the source said. He starts working at Janus on Monday.
It couldn't be learned whether Gross owns a stake in Pimco.
Forbes estimates his net worth at $2.3 billion.
TROUBLE IN NEWPORT BEACH
The first signs of real trouble at Pimco came in January,
when El-Erian left the firm and the acrimony spilled out into
the open.
On Feb. 24, the Wall Street Journal published a report
describing how El-Erian's previously close relationship with
Gross had soured as the firm's investment performance
deteriorated last year. Then Gross told Reuters that his
one-time lieutenant was trying to "undermine" him, and that he
had "evidence" El-Erian "wrote" the Journal article.
After El-Erian's exit, Pimco promoted six portfolio
managers, including Ivascyn, to deputy chief investment officer
roles and revamped the investment committee, positioning them as
possible successors to Gross.
But the new structure failed to stem a steady exit of
investors from the Total Return Fund, which until today was
managed by Gross. Cash outflows began last year due to weak
returns and the fund declined 1.9 percent in 2013, its worst
performance in nearly two decades. El-Erian's exit exacerbated
investors' unease.
Earlier this week, Pimco said the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission is investigating whether it inflated the
returns of its Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund, also
managed by Gross.
The sources said the SEC investigation, which is also into
how securities were allocated between the mutual fund and the
ETF and has been going on for at least a year, was not the
trigger for Gross' departure.
FLARE-UPS
As the problems mounted at Pimco, Gross, already known for
an authoritarian management style, had flare-ups with other
employees, including Hodge, several sources with first-hand
knowledge of such incidents said.
At the same time, he made waves in public with unusual
comments and behavior.
In April, he dedicated the first half of his widely followed
Investment Outlook letter to his dead cat and headlined it
"Bob". "Aside from sleeping, Bob loved nothing more than to
follow me from room to room making sure I was OK," he wrote. "It
got to be a little much at times, especially when entering and
exiting the shower."
At an investment conference in Chicago this summer, Gross
donned sunglasses inside the venue and joked he'd become "a
70-year-old version of Justin Bieber."
But there were few signs that his standing within the firm
was rapidly fraying.
A few days after the Chicago event, Hodge spoke
reverentially about Gross. "Through the Total Return Fund and
other strategies, Bill has created more value for more investors
than anyone in the history of our industry," Hodge said.
Some industry sources speculated on Friday that Gross'
departure may pave the way for the return of El-Erian, who has
been working part time as Allianz' chief economic adviser, to
the firm.
In an interview on Monday, El-Erian declined to say whether
he had any such plans.
"If you ask me for the next six months, I have absolutely
nothing in addition to what I am doing," El-Erian said.
