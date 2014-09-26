(Adds Pimco statement, graphic link, updates details on
treasuries reaction, shares)
By Paritosh Bansal and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Bill Gross, the bond market's
most renowned investor, quit Pimco for distant rival Janus
Capital Group Inc on Friday, the day before he was
expected to be fired from the huge investment firm he co-founded
more than 40 years ago.
Gross, 70, had been clashing with the firm's executive
committee and had threatened to resign multiple times, a source
familiar with the situation said. The committee had planned to
accept his latest resignation from the post of chief investment
officer on Saturday.
The surprise development, which rattled the U.S. bond
market, came the day before Pimco and its parent, German insurer
Allianz SE, planned to dismiss Gross, the source said.
Gross will manage the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund
beginning on Monday, Janus said in a statement. The
fund, started in May, has just $13 million in assets.
Dan Ivascyn, one of Pimco's deputy chief investment
officers, was named late Friday as Group Chief Investment
Officer to replace Gross, who according to Forbes has a net
wealth of $2.3 billion.
In addition, Pimco promoted the existing deputy CIOs to
Chief Investment Officer positions: Andrew Balls, CIO Global;
Mark Kiesel, CIO Global Credit; Virginie Maisonneuve, CIO
Equities; Scott Mather, CIO U.S. Core Strategies; and Mihir
Worah, CIO Real Return and Asset Allocation.
Douglas Hodge, Pimco's Chief Executive Officer, and Lew
"Jay" Jacobs, president, will continue to serve as the firm's
senior executive leadership team, spearheading Pimco's business
strategy, client service and the firm's operations.
"Pimco and Bill Gross are synonymous," said Todd Rosenbluth,
director of mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ. "It will be
extremely hard to think of Pimco and Bill Gross as separate, and
it will take time for investors to realize that he no longer is
going to play a role at one of the world's largest fixed income
managers."
PERIOD OF UPHEAVAL
The departure is the latest twist in a tumultuous year for
Gross, long dubbed "the bond king" for his prowess in
fixed-income investing, and for the firm he helped build into a
$2 trillion powerhouse since co-founding it in 1971.
Earlier this year, his co-chief investment officer, Mohamed
El-Erian, left Pimco, causing a highly public falling out
between the two long-time colleagues. El-Erian remains at
Allianz.
Gross' flagship Pimco Total Return Fund, the
world's largest bond fund, with more than $220 billion in
assets, has suffered nearly $70 billion of investor withdrawals
over the past 16 months, while its performance has lagged its
peers and the wider bond market.
His departure could lead investors to pull hundreds of
billions of dollars in assets from Pimco and invest it with
Janus, a Morningstar analyst said.
Pimco said Kiesel, Mather and Worah were named portfolio
managers for the Pimco Total Return Fund.
Pimco had prepared investors for the possibility of
succession as recently as two weeks ago, said Karissa McDonough,
a fixed income strategist at People's United Wealth Management.
"They were trying to reassure us by driving home the point
that they're not so dependent on Bill Gross anymore," McDonough
said.
The departure also comes within days of news that the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating whether a
popular Pimco exchange-traded fund that Gross ran and that was
launched to mimic the strategy of the much larger Pimco Total
Return Fund, had artificially inflated returns.
The probe is not related to Gross' resignation, a
spokeswoman for Allianz said.
Shares of Allianz fell 8.5 percent in German trading.
Short- and intermediate-dated U.S. Treasuries prices dipped
as concerns were spurred that Pimco may have to sell Treasuries
if investor redemptions at the firm increase.
The impact was also felt in the niche market of inflation
linked bonds known as Treasury Inflation Protected Securities
(TIPS), where breakevens - the difference in yield between TIPS
and a comparable maturity treasury - were narrower across the
curve, denoting an underperformance of TIPS.
According to the latest public data, PIMCO owned $79.8 bln
of TIPS and was the largest holder in 25 of the 38 outstanding
issues, according to Thomson Reuters publication IFR.
JANUS' TRIUMPH
Gross' move was seen as a huge coup for Janus, which has
less than $180 billion in assets under management, less than the
Total Return Fund and a fraction of Pimco's total assets.
Janus shares closed up 43 percent at $15.89 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
"I look forward to returning my full focus to the fixed
income markets and investing, giving up many of the complexities
that go with managing a large, complicated organization," Gross
said in a statement.
Gross said he had chosen Janus because of his longstanding
relationship with Chief Executive Richard Weil, who spent 15
years at Pimco before taking his current job in 2010.
Gross had also considered joining DoubleLine Capital. The
investment firm's head, Jeffrey Gundlach, said he had met with
Gross last week to discuss a possible role there.
Gross will be based in a new Janus office to be set up in
Newport Beach, California, where Pimco is based.
(Reporting by Paritosh Bansal, Jennifer Ablan, Luciana Lopez,
Jonathan Gould, David Randall and Sam Forgione; Writing by Dan
Burns and Megan Davies; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Steve Orlofsky
and Andrew Hay)