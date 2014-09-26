(Recasts with Janus shares rising on bets on Gross, adds
By Ross Kerber and Jessica Toonkel
BOSTON/NEW YORK, Sept 26 Janus Capital Group
shares surged 38 percent on Friday as investors bet that famed
bond manager Bill Gross will bring his old star power to the
small mutual fund company, even though his last months at Pimco
were tainted by infighting and heavy investor outflows.
In the surprise hire by Denver-based Janus on Friday, Gross,
who earned the moniker the Bond King, is moving from one of the
great whales of the U.S. mutual fund industry to a relative
minnow.
Janus ranks as the 22nd largest U.S. mutual fund
company, according to Morningstar Inc. At $178 billion, its
entire assets under management are less than the $222 billion
that Gross oversaw at Pacific Investment Management Co's
flagship Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond
fund.
Ariel Investments, Janus' second largest shareholder with an
8 percent stake, welcomed the move.
"We think it's fantastic news," Ariel portfolio manager John
Miller said in a telephone interview. He acknowledged that
Gross' arrival took markets by surprise and called it "clearly a
black swan event" for a company he said that some consider
tarnished.
"Here you have one of the best investors of all time,"
Miller said. "For him to join a firm like Janus, that says a lot
about the brand."
As Janus' second-largest investor, Ariel trails only Japan's
Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co, which holds 20 percent.
Gross will take over leadership of the Janus Global
Unconstrained Bond Fund, a new fund that has only
about $13 million in assets.
Shares of Janus, whose once high-flying stock funds took big
hits in the technology crash and later in the financial crisis,
rose $4.2674 to $15.38 in afternoon trading on the New York
Stock Exchange.
In a note to investors, Credit Suisse analyst Craig
Siegenthaler said he expects Gross' arrival to lead to
significantly higher bond inflows at Janus. He raised his 2015
earnings estimate for Janus to $1.02 per share from 96 cents.
In other quarters, there was more skepticism.
Some financial advisers who own Pimco funds said that Gross'
departure will lead them to move their money, but not
necessarily to Janus, whose chief executive officer, Dick Weil,
had once worked with Gross at Pimco.
"I was looking to make a switch before but now this could be
the tipping point," said John Daly, a Chicago-based independent
financial adviser with about $4 million with Pimco. Daly said he
may move the money to funds run by Loomis Sayles like its Core
Plus Bond Fund.
"I haven't owned Janus funds in over 10 years," he said.
Azim Nakhooda, managing principal of Cedar Brook Financial
Partners, a Cleveland-based financial advisory firm, said he may
make a similar shift away from Pimco. He said he is worried
about portfolio turnover at Pimco creating inefficiencies such
as added tax liability from capital gains.
For those same reasons, Nakhooda said he would not move
clients' money into Gross' unconstrained bond fund at Janus.
Pimco Total Return had net outflows of $3.9 billion in
August, bringing the fund's net cash withdrawals to almost $70
billion since May 2013, Morningstar said earlier this month.
During that investor unrest, Gross also had a public spat with
his top lieutenant, Mohamed El-Erian, who left Pimco earlier
this year.
