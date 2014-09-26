NEW YORK, Sept 26 Bill Gross's departure from
bond fund Pimco could lead investors to pull hundreds of
billions of dollars in assets from its parent firm and invest it
with Janus Capital Group, the rival firm that Gross is joining,
a Morningstar analyst said Friday.
"We expect to lower our fair value estimate, as it is likely
that tens of billions, if not hundreds of billions in AUM, will
follow Gross to Janus from Allianz," Morningstar analyst Vincent
Lui said in a report on the Morningstar website Friday.
Morningstar, a fund research firm, said it was placing
Allianz SE, the German insurer that owns Pimco, under
review while Morningstar assesses the impact of Gross's
departure.
Lui cited DoubleLine chief executive Jeffrey Gundlach's 2009
departure from TCW as a "possible model" for flows behavior,
noting that Gundlach's firm now has over $50 billion in assets.
