NEW YORK, Sept 26 Pimco said on Friday that chief investment officer Bill Gross has resigned from the Newport Beach, Calif. company and "will depart the firm immediately."

In a statement, Pimco said it has a succession plan in place and its management board will confirm shortly a new chief investment officer.

Pimco said Douglas Hodge and Jay Jacobs will continue in their roles as chief executive officer and president. Pimco CEO Hodge said in that same statement that the firm has been a developing succession plan for some time. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan Editing by W Simon)