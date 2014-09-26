By Jennifer Ablan and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Sept 26 The Bond King has lost his
throne.
Bill Gross, who built Pimco into a $2 trillion asset manager
and became one of the world's best-known bond investors, quit
the firm he co-founded on Friday after his flagship fund
suffered its 16th straight month of outflows and amid a
Securities and Exchange Commission probe into whether one of his
funds artificially inflated returns.
Gross's sudden departure follows a public falling-out with
former heir-apparent Mohamed El-Erian, who quit in January, and
may accelerate net outflows from its funds, which have shed some
$35 billion this year, the worst in the mutual fund industry out
of 764 fund groups, Morningstar data show. Pimco named Dan
Ivascyn to replace Gross as chief investment officer.
"This will likely accelerate the negative cash outflow
momentum at Pimco," said David Schawel, vice president and
portfolio manager of Square 1 Financial. "This news doesn't help
with the backdrop of a lot of investors chasing performance.
Pimco is no longer the hot go-to fund."
Since the start of the year, investors have pulled $25
billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest
bond fund, and $6 billion from the Pimco Unconstrained Bond
Fund, according to Morningstar data as of the end of August.
Both were personally supervised by Gross, 70, who also oversaw
the Pimco Total Return ETF, the object of the SEC probe.
Pimco's losses come as rival firms attracted about $25
billion into the intermediate-term bond category - to which
Total Return belongs - and about $18 billion into
non-traditional bond funds - to which Unconstrained belongs.
"People chase performance and performance hasn't been
crushing it at some of the biggest and most high-profile Pimco
funds," Schawel said. "It's easier for money to flee when all of
these things are happening aside from nervousness surrounding
the leadership shakeup and now Gross's departure."
Gross will join the $177 billion Janus Capital Group and
said he was going to "get back to spending the bulk of my day
managing client assets." Michael Diekmann, chief executive
officer of Allianz Group, which owns Pimco, said "the
management and investment structure put in place in January as
well as the thorough succession planning gives us complete
confidence in Pimco's investment and executive leadership team,"
in a statement on Friday.
UGLY DIVORCE
Long-time rivals of Pimco have been mum all year about the
ugly public divorce between Gross and El-Erian, but they've been
some of the biggest beneficiaries of client money fleeing the
Newport Beach, California, firm.
Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Capital, Tad Rivelle's TCW and
Larry Fink's BlackRock, among others, have seen money
reallocated to their portfolios from pension funds, foundations
and endowments, as Pimco's flagship fund failed to stem the net
outflows since El-Erian's resignation in January, according to
SEC filings and interviews with at least a dozen consultants and
institutional investors.
DoubleLine, TCW/MetWest and BlackRock rank in the top 25
fund families attracting the strongest net inflows so far this
year with Vanguard at No. 1 with net inflows of $86.5 billion,
according to Morningstar data. This includes not just funds
groups dominated by fixed income funds, but fund groups
dominated by stock funds, index funds, managed futures and
munis.
"Clients and their advisors make it clear to me that they
want income, but they are more worried about interest rates now
than at many times in the past," Gundlach told Reuters. "So to
attract investors in the intermediate-term bond fund arena, it
certainly helps for a fund to offer a strong dividend yield with
temperate-to-low interest-rate sensitivity."
Regarding Pimco, he said a sequence of news this week
"already made it seem that some kind of reorganization was
occurring. I have no idea what or how successful the outcome
will be." [SEC probes Pimco chief Bill Gross's ETF bond fund,
nL3N0RP27D] [El-Erian: Would have done "things differently"
nL2N0RO02M]
BlackRock and TCW declined to comment.
WATCH LIST WORRIES
Pimco, or some of its funds, remains on the watch list at a
number of pension funds and endowments, such as the North Dakota
Retirement & Investment Office, the Florida State Board of
Administration, the Orange County Employees Retirement System
and the Vermont Pension Investment Committee.
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky did terminate its bond
fund with Pimco, pulling out $3.3 million in August after
concerns arose about the strength of the firm's leadership, said
chief executive Susan Zepeda.
Gross "has been a very strong force behind our affection for
Pimco, and we thought he had a strong succession plan in place,"
Zepeda said. "And then our confidence was shaken. It's sort of
the strong man risk situation. He's been so identified with
Pimco for so long. The committee was concerned about the depth
of the bench remaining."
Nor is the management shakeup the only reason institutional
investors are leaving Pimco.
"A lot of clients are re-assessing their fixed income
mandates," said Neil Rue, managing director at Pension
Consulting Alliance Inc.
Many of those client investors are now moving away from the
typical core or core-plus and exploring other strategies, he
said.
That means money that might have been reallocated to an
already-in-place Pimco - or similar firm - core-plus fund could
switch to another mandate using different forms of expertise, he
said.
One fund that reassessed the way it handled fixed income was
the Fire & Police Pension Association of Colorado, which
transitioned about $250 million out of Pimco's total return
strategy earlier this year.
"It was primarily an internal restructuring of our fixed
income portfolio," said chief investment officer Scott Simon.
"It's a move to more unconstrained, flexible strategies that
should be able to take advantage of a rising rate environment."
But some moves out of Pimco, in fact, were already in the
works when El-Erian left. Columbia Management Investment
Advisers LLC in March replaced Pimco as the subadvisor of a $1.3
billion bond fund. A person familiar with the matter said that
the move was unrelated to the management changes at Pimco.
Similarly, Mercer Asset Management announced in April that
it was replacing Pimco as a subadvisor on its Mercer Core Fixed
Income Fund. Mercer declined to comment.
