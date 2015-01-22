BOSTON Jan 22 Denver asset manager Janus
Capital Group said fourth-quarter profit rose 22 percent
after its hiring of star bond fund manager Bill Gross helped it
reach its first quarter of net deposits since 2009.
Janus on Thursday reported net income of $46.7 million, or
24 cents per share, compared with $38.3 million, or 21 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average had
expected a profit of 20 cents per share.
Shares of Janus are up 47 percent since its surprise hiring
of Gross from Pacific Investment Management Co, which was
announced on Sept. 26. After his arrival, investors added an
estimated $1.3 billion to his Janus Global Unconstrained Bond
Fund, according to Morningstar Inc.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)