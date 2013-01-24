* Profit 17 cents per share vs Street view 14 cents
* Net outflows $3.6 billion despite performance uptick
By Ross Kerber
Jan 24 Money manager Janus Capital Group Inc
reported on Thursday that customers kept withdrawing
cash from its mutual funds in the fourth quarter, even as it
reported a quarterly profit that topped estimates, disappointing
shareholders who had hoped for a faster turnaround.
Net withdrawals by customers were $3.6 billion during the
last three months of 2012 and $12 billion for the year,
Denver-based Janus said.
Investors yanked money even though many Janus funds
performed well last year. At Dec. 31, 68 percent of the
company's traditional equity fund assets ranked in the top half
of their Morningstar categories over the past year, Janus said,
compared with just 20 percent over the past three years.
"Once a fund suffers a period of underperformance, you need
to not only be able to recoup that but to demonstrate sustained
outperformance for a longer period of time to get investors
back," said Sandler O'Neill analyst Michael Kim. "That's the
overriding theme here."
Shares in Janus were down 3 percent in early afternoon
trading to $9.50, reversing early gains as the flows figures
overshadowed the forecast-beating quarterly profit.
"Sizeable outflows persist," wrote Stern Agee analyst Jason
Weyeneth in a note to investors.
Janus had stumbled badly when the Internet bubble popped in
2000 and again after the mortgage lending bubble. Janus shares
remain down more than 60 percent since the market crash of 2008
while the stock prices of many other money managers have already
recovered.
Janus Chief Executive Richard Weil, in a conference call
with analysts, noted the time it takes to come back from a
period of declines. Weil touted "an exceptionally strong year"
for many funds, but said that in many cases "we are dragging
some medium-term negative performance."
For the quarter, Janus reported net income of $31.2 million,
or 17 cents per share, down from $35.7 million, or 19 cents per
share, a year earlier. Analysts' average forecast was 14 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose by $1 million to $216.6 million. Operating
expenses climbed by more than $13 million, to $158.6 million,
driven by higher compensation costs.
Among larger Janus funds, the $3.6 billion Janus Forty Fund,
a large-cap growth fund, beat 98 percent of peers in 2012 but
only 11 percent of peers over the three years ended Dec. 31,
according to data from Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
The $2.5 billion Janus Contrarian fund, which invests in
companies of many sizes, beat 97 percent of peers last year but
just 5 percent of competitors over the three year period.
Janus finished the quarter with $156.8 billion under
management, down from $158.2 billion at Sept. 30. Market gains
drove up assets by $2.1 billion in the period, Janus reported
net outflows of $3.6 billion from long-term funds.
Investors pulled $2.7 billion from Janus' traditional equity
funds in the quarter, and withdrew $1.6 billion from Janus'
quantitative funds.
Janus posted net inflows of about $700 million to its
fixed-income funds, an area it has been building up. That was
lower than the $1.2 billion Stern Agee's Weyeneth had forecast.