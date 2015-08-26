(Corrects quote in third paragraph, adding dropped word "not"
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Aug 26 Bill Gross's Janus Global
Unconstrained Bond Fund suffered its second day of
declines in its net asset value on Tuesday, wiping out gains for
the year, according to fund-research firm Morningstar Inc on
Wednesday.
The $1.5 billion Janus fund's returns stood at negative 2.63
percent year-to-date as of Aug. 25, which places Gross's
portfolio behind 92 percent of its peers category, Morningstar
said. The Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund was down 0.42
percent on Tuesday after a 2.86 percent decline on Monday.
"Looking to their asset allocation as of July 31, the fund
has 6 percent or so exposure to equity-related securities and
has 20 percent in high-yield bonds while another 14 percent in
non-rated bonds," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & Mutual
Fund Research at S&P Capital IQ Global Markets Intelligence.
"This is an approach that will not benefit from a flight to
quality of investment-grade corporates and Treasuries."
Unconstrained bond funds had become some of the most popular
investment vehicles over the last year because they have the
flexibility to invest in all types of bond securities globally
and often choose credit rather than interest-rate sensitive
assets.
Rosenbluth said, "Investors would have been better in a
traditional bond fund."
A Janus spokeswoman did not respond to requests for comment.
Last month, Janus Capital Group Inc announced Gross
would be getting help running his mutual fund from Kapstream
Capital Pty Ltd's Kumar Palghat after the Denver-based Janus
acquired a majority stake in Kapstream.
Gross, who began managing the Janus Global Unconstrained
Bond Fund in October, continues to be primary portfolio manager.
Palghat will be co-portfolio manager.
Kapstream is a pioneer in managing global unconstrained
fixed income, Janus said.
Gross, known as the "bond king" for his decades-long run of
successful returns, shocked fixed-income markets last September
when he quit Pimco, the firm he co-founded and had built into a
$2 trillion powerhouse, for Janus.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)