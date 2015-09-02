(Adds Gross's best investment ideas for current environment)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, Sept 2 Bond guru Bill Gross, who has
long called for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates,
said on Wednesday that U.S. central bankers may have missed
their window of opportunity to hike rates earlier this year and
doing so now could create "self-inflicted" instability.
In his September Investment Outlook report, Gross wrote that
his concept of a neutral policy rate closer to a nominal 2
percent "now cannot be approached without spooking markets
further and creating self-inflicted financial instability."
The neutral rate is the point at which the rate is neither
stimulative nor contractionary.
The Fed seems intent on raising the federal funds rate at
its policy meeting this month if only to prove that it can begin
the journey to normalization, said Gross, who runs the $1.5
billion Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund.
"They should, but their September meeting language must be
so careful," that "one and done" is an increasing possibility,
Gross said. The "one and done" approach represents the Fed
raising rates once and not again, at least for the next six
months, Gross said.
"The Fed is beginning to recognize that 6 years of zero
bound interest rates have negative influences on the real
economy - it destroys historical business models essential to
capitalism such as pension funds, insurance companies, and the
willingness to save money itself."
A decline in saving would lead to other problems like
decreases in investment and long-term productivity, he added.
Gross said: "The global economy's finance-based spine is so
out of whack that it is in need of a major readjustment. In this
case, even the best of chiropractors could not even attempt it.
Nor would a one-off fed fund increase straighten it out."
He suggested that major global policy shifts should
emphasize government spending as opposed to austerity, adding
that countries should recognize that competitive devaluations do
nothing but allow temporary respite from the overreaching global
problem of too little aggregate demand versus too much aggregate
supply.
"It is demand that must be increased - yes, China must move
more quickly to a consumer-based economy but the developed world
must play its part by abandoning its destructive emphasis
on fiscal austerity, and begin to replace its rapidly decaying
infrastructure that has been delayed for decades," Gross said.
Overall, Gross said "super-size" August movements in global
stocks are but one sign that something may be amiss in the
global economy itself, China notwithstanding.
Fiscal and monetary policies around the world now are not
constructive or growth enhancing, nor are they likely to be,
Gross said. "If that be the case, then equity market capital
gains and future returns are likely to be limited if not
downward sloping."
Gross said cash is king in this environment.
"Cash or better yet 'near cash' such as 1-2 year corporate
bonds are my best idea of appropriate risks/reward investments,"
Gross said. "The reward is not much, but as Will Rogers once
said during the Great Depression - "I'm not so much concerned
about the return on my money as the return of my money."
High-quality global bond markets offer little reward
relative to durational risk, he added. Private equity and hedge
related returns cannot long prosper if global growth remains
anemic, Gross said.
