(Adds quotes from director of ETF & Mutual Fund Research at S&P
Capital IQ Global Markets Intelligence)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, Sept 10 The Janus Global Unconstrained
Bond Fund, which famed investor Bill Gross oversees,
posted $4.5 million of inflows in August, its first since April,
according to Morningstar data.
Total assets in the fund fell to $1.42 billion at the end of
August from $1.47 billion at the end of July, Morningstar said.
The fund is down 1.91 percent this year and lagging 87
percent of its peer category, Morningstar added.
Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & mutual fund research at
S&P Capital IQ Global Markets Intelligence, said the fund was
underperforming its Lipper peers and the Barclays Aggregate
index for 2015.
"However," Rosenbluth added, "an unconstrained bond fund
like this Janus one that can adjust to shifting views on
likelihood of higher (interest) rates should have some appeal."
Gross, known as the "bond king" for his decades-long run of
successful returns, shocked fixed-income markets last September
when he quit Pimco, the firm he co-founded and had built into a
$2 trillion powerhouse, for Janus.
In July, Denver-based Janus Capital Group Inc said
Gross would be getting help running his mutual fund from Kumar
Palghat of Kapstream Capital Pty Ltd, in which it had acquired a
majority stake.
Gross, who began managing the Janus Global Unconstrained
Bond Fund in October, continues to be primary portfolio manager.
Palghat will be co-portfolio manager.
A Janus spokesman declined to comment on the Global
Unconstrained Bond Fund's net inflow.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)