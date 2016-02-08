NEW YORK Feb 8 Investors pulled $14 million from the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, run by closely followed investor Bill Gross, in January, according to Morningstar data on Monday.

The Janus Global Unconstrained fund's assets under management stood at $1.26 billion at the end of January, Morningstar said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)