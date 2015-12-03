BRIEF-LCI Industries amends Note Purchase and Private Shelf Agreement with Prudential - SEC filing
* on March 30, co, Prudential amended April 27, 2016 note purchase, private shelf agreement to extend facility expiration date to March 30, 2020
NEW YORK Dec 3 Bill Gross, the closely watched bond investor, on Thursday said low interest rates are keeping alive "zombie corporations" that are unproductive and warned investors to de-risk portfolios into the new year.
Gross, who oversees the $1.4 billion Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, has said since earlier this year that the U.S. central bank should raise interest rates to more normal levels as zero-bound levels are harming the real economy and destroying insurance company balance sheets and pension funds.
"The faster and faster central bankers press the monetary button, the greater and greater the relative risk of owning financial assets," Gross wrote in his December Investment Outlook. "I would gradually de-risk portfolios as we move into 2016. Less credit risk, reduced equity exposure, placing more emphasis on the return of your money than a double digit return on your money." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
