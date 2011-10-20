* Q3 oper EPS 21 cents vs Street view 17 cents

* Outflows continue at asset manager

* New performance fees could cut revenue from funds (Recasts and adds details from conference call, analyst; updates share movement)

Oct 20 Fund manager Janus Capital Group (JNS.N) said Thursday that third-quarter profit fell 16 percent, including a one-time charge, and put investors on notice that it could face more pressure on fees.

Though Janus beat estimates on an operating basis, it also reported continued outflows from its funds, many of which have lagged peers, reducing some performance fees that the Denver company earns.

These reductions totaled $4.2 million in the third quarter, helping cut revenue in the period to $236.9 million from $243.8 million a year earlier.

On a conference call, executives said the company plans to apply more performance fee plans to some of its large funds in the fourth quarter of 2011, which could further hold back revenue. If the fee plans were in place in the third quarter, they would have reduced performance fees by another $11.8 million, said Chief Financial Officer Bruce Koepfgen.

Janus is best-known for equities funds which, like those of other asset managers, have been hit hard by stock market volatility and the economy's downturn. "The obvious truth is that the underperformance in some of our largest mutual funds continues to be our largest challenge," said Chief Executive Richard Weil on the call.

Still, Weil said that Janus has drawn interest for a new push on fixed-income products and that it has added to its sales team. Fixed-income products took in $2.1 billion in the quarter, limiting its total net outflow to $2.4 billion excluding money market funds.

The last time Janus reported net inflows for the company as a whole was the second quarter of 2009.

SHARES BOUNCE

Shares in Janus initially rose in morning trading based on its financials, then fell back and were down 1 percent in late morning dealings. Gabelli & Co analyst Mac Sykes said the shares were likely driven down by the prospect of more performance fee plans on lagging funds.

"I think the message from the call is that there could be margin compression," Sykes said in an interview.

For the three months ended Sept. 30, Janus reported net income of $27.4 million, or 15 cents per share, after a net charge of 6 cents per share mainly related to mark-to-market losses on investments.

On an operating basis, Denver-based Janus earned 21 cents a share. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average had expected 17 cents.

For the year-earlier quarter, Janus reported net earnings of $32.5 million, or 18 cents per share.

Assets under management were $141.0 billion at Sept. 30, down from $160.8 billion a year earlier and $169.8 billion at June 30, 2011. Aside from the outflows, the decline reflects net market depreciation of $26.5 billion. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by John Wallace and Gerald E. McCormick)