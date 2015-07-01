NEW YORK, July 1 Janus Capital Group
said Wednesday that it had acquired a majority interest in
Kapstream Capital Pty Limited and that Kapstream's Kumar Palghat
will support Bill Gross as co-portfolio manager of the Janus
Global Unconstrained Bond strategy.
Gross will remain the primary portfolio manager of the Janus
Global Unconstrained Bond strategy, the company said.
Janus Capital Group said that, with the transaction, the
total Janus Global Macro Fixed Income assets under management
would be $8.7 billion as of March 31, 2015.
Gross, a widely followed investor, oversees the Janus
Global Unconstrained Bond Fund. The fund had $1.5
billion in assets at the end of May, according to Morningstar.
Kapstream is based in Sydney, Australia.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione Editing by W Simon)