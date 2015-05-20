May 20 Intech Investment Management, a subsidiary of Janus Capital Group, said it hired Andreea Georgiu and J. Bret Young to the new positions of managing director, business development.

Georgiu was vice president, institutional sales at Cornerstone Capital Management. Young joins from Curian Capital, where he was senior vice president, head of institutional and private wealth distribution. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)