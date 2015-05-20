MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 23
DUBAI, March 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 20 Intech Investment Management, a subsidiary of Janus Capital Group, said it hired Andreea Georgiu and J. Bret Young to the new positions of managing director, business development.
Georgiu was vice president, institutional sales at Cornerstone Capital Management. Young joins from Curian Capital, where he was senior vice president, head of institutional and private wealth distribution. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)
DUBAI, March 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, March 22 Starting on Monday, Wells Fargo & Co depositors can withdraw money using a smartphone at any branded ATM, the latest sign of U.S. lenders moving away from traditional brick-and-mortar banking.