Feb 24 Investment manager Janus Capital International Ltd said it named Chris Justice chief operating officer and head of its European operations.

Justice, based in London, will develop and execute the company's business strategy across EMEA region.

He was previously the head of strategic initiatives for Asia-Pacific and EMEA at Janus.

The company is the unit of Janus Capital Group Inc. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)