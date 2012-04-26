* Janus shareholders OK 'say on pay' resolution
* About 61 pct of shares in favor of pay plan
* Janus cut pay of CEO after losing similar vote last year
April 26 A majority of Janus Capital Group
shareholders have voted in favor of the company's
executive pay plan, a spokeswoman said, a comeback after the
asset manager lost a similar "Say on Pay" vote last year.
About 95 million shares were voted in favor of the company's
pay plan, or about 61 percent of the votes cast, a preliminary
tally showed, according to union official John Keenan of the
American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees,
who attended Janus' annual meeting in Denver on Thursday.
Janus spokeswoman Jane Ingalls confirmed the outcome of the
advisory vote, but didn't immediately offer further details.
The annual meeting was closed to the media.
Several large shareholders said in recent interviews that
they would back the pay of top Janus leaders this year after the
company slashed compensation for top leaders, including Chief
Executive Richard Weil, and made other changes.
Corporate governance experts closely followed the Janus vote
this year after its loss in 2011, the first in which so-called
"Say on Pay" votes were widely required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank
reforms.
Like Janus, other companies that failed to get solid
majorities last year took steps to appease institutional
shareholders, who seem increasingly focused on curbing
compensation. Hewlett-Packard Co and Stanley Black &
Decker Inc won over shareholders this year after losing
advisory votes in 2011.
(Reporting By Ross Kerber. Editing by Aaron Pressman and
Bernadette Baum)