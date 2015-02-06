NEW YORK Feb 5 The recent round of monetary
stimulus from the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank
has increased the appeal of those regions' stocks versus their
U.S. counterparts, said Ashwin Alankar, a top strategist at
Janus Capital Group Inc.
As the BoJ and ECB pump more cash and keep rates at rock
bottom levels to boost their domestic economies, they have
reduced the cost of insuring stock losses with options and other
products, Alankar said.
The cost to insure losses on U.S. shares, on the other hand,
have risen from a year ago after the Federal Reserve ended its
bond purchase program last autumn, and it might raise short-term
interest later this year, he added.
"History tells us: follow what the central banks want you to
do. Don't short them. Follow the imbalances. They will only get
larger," Alankar said in a telephone interview.
Last month, the ECB decided to buy 60 billion euros ($68.17
billion) a month to help a fragile euro zone economy, while the
BoJ pledged to maintain a stimulative policy.
In the five weeks into 2015, so far, Alankar's view seem on
the money.
Tokyo's Nikkei has risen 0.3 percent, while the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 200 index has increased 8.7
percent. The Standard & Poor's 500 index has edged up
nearly 0.2 percent.
For U.S. investors, the strong dollar
will eat into the profits from overseas stocks.
The Denver-based investment firm hired Alankar last July to
head its asset allocation and risk management operations, along
with Nobel prize winner Myron Scholes who will be its chief
investment strategist.
Two months later, Bill Gross left PIMCO, the firm he
founded, to join Janus to help expand its global macro bond
strategies.
While easy monetary policies propel stock prices higher,
Alankar cautioned that the reverse also holds true.
When a central bank begins to tighten policy, stock market
volatility and the cost of insuring losses follow.
"When they normalize, there will be a shock," Alankar said.
Given the recent drop in oil and other commodity prices, he
warned against investing in Russia and Brazil, among other
countries.
"In the equity world, you want to avoid those countries that
are too commodity based," he added.
(Reporting by Richard Leong. Editing by Andre Grenon)