LONDON, Sept 26 (IFR) - The iTraxx Crossover index blew out
on Friday as Bill Gross's departure from Pimco jangled nerves in
a high-yield market already buffeted by outflows on both sides
of the Atlantic.
The Crossover index of sub-investment grade European
corporate names was bid at 255bp at 8:28am EST when Gross's
shock switch to rival Janus Capital was announced.
But in half an hour it had blown out more than 13bp to
268.5bp, according to Tradeweb.
Given Pimco's massive presence in all fixed-income markets,
the move clearly spooked the high-yield market, which has
already been battered by outflows in both Europe and the US.
"The market is in meltdown because people are afraid
redemptions will follow," said one high-yield bond investor.
"Pimco are huge in CDS as well as cash bonds."
Like many US funds, Pimco has become a steadily larger
player in the European high-yield market, which has seen record
volumes in the past two years.
Some investors believe Pimco's vast bonds portfolio will now
come in for scrutiny after departure of Gross, known as the
"Bond King" in markets around the globe.
"We've seen the large redemptions that have occurred since
El-Erian stepped aside," said Stephen Baines, a fixed-income
investment manager at Kames Capital.
"With Gross now gone I think there is a high probability
these will accelerate. Other investors will obviously look to
Pimco's disclosed positions to attempt to front-run possible
sales."
The European high-yield market has already battled through a
rocky September.
New issuers such as Nyrstar and KeepMoat have had to widen
yields substantially and rewrite terms in order to come to
market successfully, while in the secondary market Phones 4U's
collapse has triggered a sell-off in many riskier credits.
"Clearly further sizeable outflows will weigh on an already
cautious and illiquid market," said a second high-yield bond
investor.
