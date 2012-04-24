April 24 First-quarter profit at Janus Capital Group Inc fell 40 percent, pulled down by lower investment management fees.

For the three months ended March 31, the Denver asset manager on Tuesday reported net income of $22.6 million, or 12 cents per share, down from net income of $37.9 million, or 21 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

The results in the latest quarter included a charge of 3 cents per share related to debt and compensation changes. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average expected Janus to earn 16 cents per share.

Shares in Janus have gained more than most peers for the year so far as rising markets have kindled enthusiasm for its equity-heavy asset base. Assets under management rose to $164 billion at March 31 from $148 billion at Dec. 31, as market appreciation offset continued outflows of investor cash from its funds.

Revenue fell to $218 million during the quarter, compared with $265 million in the year-ago quarter, mainly because of lower investment management fees.

(Reporting By Ross Kerber; Editing by John Picinich)