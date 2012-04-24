April 24 First-quarter profit at Janus Capital
Group Inc fell 40 percent, pulled down by lower
investment management fees.
For the three months ended March 31, the Denver asset
manager on Tuesday reported net income of $22.6 million, or 12
cents per share, down from net income of $37.9 million, or 21
cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.
The results in the latest quarter included a charge of 3
cents per share related to debt and compensation changes.
Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average expected
Janus to earn 16 cents per share.
Shares in Janus have gained more than most peers for the
year so far as rising markets have kindled enthusiasm for its
equity-heavy asset base. Assets under management rose to $164
billion at March 31 from $148 billion at Dec. 31, as market
appreciation offset continued outflows of investor cash from its
funds.
Revenue fell to $218 million during the quarter, compared
with $265 million in the year-ago quarter, mainly because of
lower investment management fees.
(Reporting By Ross Kerber; Editing by John Picinich)