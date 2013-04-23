April 23 Asset manager Janus Capital Group reported a 24 percent rise in first-quarter profit due to lower expenses a charge taken a year ago.

For the three months that ended March 31, the Denver company's net income rose to $28 million, or 15 cents per share, from $22.6 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier. One driver was a $7.2 million charge Janus took in the year-ago quarter for early extinguishment of debt.

The latest quarter's per-share result was in line with analyst estimates according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total assets under management rose to $163.8 billion at March 31, from $156.8 billion three months earlier. During the quarter, market appreciation added $11 billion to the company's assets, offset by net outflows of $3.9 billion excluding money funds.

Janus also approved a 17 percent increase in its quarterly dividend to 7 cents per share.