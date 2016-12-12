Brazil homebuilding hovers near record low in November
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 An indicator of homebuilding activity in Brazil hovered near the lowest levels on record in November as a prolonged recession eroded the confidence of potential homebuyers.
TOKYO Dec 12 Japanese have voted for "gold" as the Kanji character that best represents the year 2016, the results of a national poll published on Monday showed.
Many respondents were inspired by the nation's haul of 12 gold medals at the Rio Summer Olympics, while others reflected on a string of financial scandals this year, the Japanese Kanji Proficiency Society, which organizes the annual poll, said.
A smattering said it reminded them of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's hair, TV Osaka reported.
At a ceremony thronged by tourists, Seihan Mori, the chief priest of the Kiyomizu temple in Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto, drew the character, which can also be used to signify "money", in large brush strokes.
Modern Japanese, despite being very different from Chinese, uses Chinese, or Kanji, characters in its written form. About 2,000 to 3,000 characters are believed to be in common use in Japan. (Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Darren Schuettler)
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 An indicator of homebuilding activity in Brazil hovered near the lowest levels on record in November as a prolonged recession eroded the confidence of potential homebuyers.
* ANA sees boost to business travel from deepening economic ties
Jan 27 An entity controlled by investor Oaktree Capital Management LP has sold an about 10 percent stake in British property developer Countryside Properties Plc via a placing, one of the bookrunners said on Friday.