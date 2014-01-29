TOKYO Jan 29 Japanese investigators probing a
lithium-ion battery meltdown on a Boeing Co 787 jetliner
a year ago are looking at an a battery that overheated on a
Dreamliner in Tokyo this month to help unlock the cause of the
earlier fire, an official from the Japan Transport Safety Board
said on Wednesday.
The incident on board an ANA Holdings 787 a year
ago left the battery charred and deformed, destroying evidence
that would have pointed to a cause. The latest event on a parked
Japan Airlines in a redesigned battery packed with
insulation destroyed only one of eight cells.
"The remaining seven cells are untouched, and I think that
is where the investigation will focus," Masahiro Kudo, the lead
investigator on the ANA battery said during a press briefing.