By Marc Jones
LONDON, June 19 Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe sought on Wednesday to repair some of the damage a row over
disputed islands has done to its relationship with China, and
said his country needed to prove his stimulus drive would not
end in a debt crisis.
Tensions between Japan and China over a group of islands in
the East China Sea have died down in recent months as both
countries appear to have moderated their sabre rattling of a
possible military conflict.
Speaking at a City of London event, Abe held out the offer
to restart talks with Beijing. "What is important is to continue
dialogue with China even if there may be some event once in a
while," Abe said.
"Backed up by force there seems to be some provocative
action triggered by China... But the door to dialogue is open,
and with President Xi Jinping I am fully prepared to resume the
dialogue."
In his speech, Abe touched on the concerns his $1.4 trillion
"Abenomics" stimulus programme were creating about Japan's debt
level, which is already one of the highest in the world.
Japanese government bond yields have started to rise in
recent weeks as markets have begun to question the long-term
impact of the plan and if the trend continues it could be a
serious blow for Abe.
"It is imperative we undergird our national credibility," he
said. "We must indicate to the world that Japan will maintain
robust fiscal discipline even as we set the economy firmly on
track to sustained growth."
He also reiterated that if his party gained a firmer grip on
power in elections next month he would push through three years
of "intense" reforms designed to boost growth.
He added it planned to raise consumption tax in the country
from 5 to 8 percent next year and to 10 percent the year after.