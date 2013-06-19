LONDON, June 19 Japan must convince the world of
its debt sustainability, and it is ready to restart dialogue
with China following recent tensions over a group of disputed
East China Sea islands, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said
on Wednesday.
"What is important is to continue dialogue with China even
if there may be some event once in a while," Abe said at a City
of London event.
"Backed up by force there seems to be some provocative
action triggered by China... But the door to dialogue is open
and with President Xi Jinping I am fully prepared to resume the
dialogue."
Abe also touched on Japanese government bond yields, which
have started to rise in recent weeks as markets have become
concerned about the impact of the $1.4 trillion "Abenomics"
programme.
"It is imperative we undergird our national credibility...
we must indicate to the world that Japan will maintain robust
fiscal discipline even as we set the economy firmly on track to
sustained growth," he said.