LONDON, June 19 Japan must convince the world of its debt sustainability, and it is ready to restart dialogue with China following recent tensions over a group of disputed East China Sea islands, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday.

"What is important is to continue dialogue with China even if there may be some event once in a while," Abe said at a City of London event.

"Backed up by force there seems to be some provocative action triggered by China... But the door to dialogue is open and with President Xi Jinping I am fully prepared to resume the dialogue."

Abe also touched on Japanese government bond yields, which have started to rise in recent weeks as markets have become concerned about the impact of the $1.4 trillion "Abenomics" programme.

"It is imperative we undergird our national credibility... we must indicate to the world that Japan will maintain robust fiscal discipline even as we set the economy firmly on track to sustained growth," he said.