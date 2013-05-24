* Read story in a PDF:
* Abe's "True Conservatives" priority to revise constitution
* U.S. worries history revision could upset China and South
Korea
* Abe putting priority on economy for now, unlike first time
* Team Abe now more media savvy, less gaffe-prone
By Linda Sieg, Yuko Yoshikawa and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, May 24 When ill health and political
gridlock forced Shinzo Abe to quit after one dismal year as
Japan's prime minister, his pride was dented and his
self-confidence battered.
One thing, however, was intact: his commitment to a
controversial conservative agenda centered on rewriting Japan's
constitution. Conservatives see the 1947 pacifist charter,
never once altered, as embodying a liberal social order imposed
by the U.S. Occupation after Japan's defeat in World War Two.
"What worries me most now is that because of my resigning,
the conservative ideals that the Abe administration raised will
fade," Abe wrote in the magazine Bungei Shunju after abruptly
quitting in September 2007. "From now on, I want to sacrifice
myself as one lawmaker to make true conservatism take root in
Japan."
Less than six years after his humiliating departure, Abe,
58, is back in office for a rare second term. He is riding a
wave of popularity spurred mainly by voters' hopes that his
prescription for fixing the economy will end two decades of
stagnation. The policy, known as "Abenomics", is a mix of
monetary easing, stimulative spending and growth-inducing steps
including deregulation in sectors such as energy.
But interviews with some two dozen allies and insiders show
"Abenomics" was a late addition to his platform.
Abe's unlikely comeback was engineered by a corps of
politicians who called themselves the "True Conservatives," many
of whom share his commitment to loosening constitutional
constraints on the military and restoring traditional values
such as group harmony and pride in Japanese culture and history.
While the cultural-political agenda is what drove them, Abe
and his backers also came to realize that voters cared most
about the economy, so this time, they made it the top priority.
"Mr. Abe in his first term put more priority on revising the
constitution than on the economy," said Yoichi Takahashi, a
former finance ministry official who is an adviser to Abe. "Even
now, I think that is the case. But I think he realized that in
terms of order of priority, he had to work on the economy
first."
Ahead of a July upper house election that his Liberal
Democratic Party (LDP) looks set to win, Abe is again floating
the conservative political agenda, including constitutional
revision, that drew his core supporters even as he tries to
steer a more pragmatic course.
Revising the constitution, though, ranks far down the list
of public priorities, polls indicate, and voters are sharply
divided over whether to alter the document's signature passage,
the war-renouncing Article 9, to legitimize the military.
Some Abe allies worry that a hasty push for constitutional
changes could upset voters who want the focus to stay firmly on
the economy - repeating a mistake seen as a key factor in Abe's
first failed attempt to govern.
"He wants to achieve what he left undone - to break free of
the 'post-war regime'," said Koichi Hagiuda, a lawmaker and
special aide to Abe. "What is most symbolic of that is the
constitution that was drafted in one short week under (U.S.
General Douglas) MacArthur's Occupation."
But Hagiuda added: "He has no intention to rush".
Japan's security ally, the United States, would likely
welcome an easing of the constitution's constraints on Japan's
military. But Washington worries that Abe's efforts to strike a
less apologetic tone on wartime history will further strain ties
with China and South Korea, who suffered under Japan's
occupation and colonization before and during World War Two.
Abe has declined requests for interviews.
HOPE OF REBIRTH
Months after resigning in September 2007, Abe visited Kumano
Shrine deep in the mountains of western Japan, known since
ancient times as a place of healing and resurrection. Few
thought then he would be politically reborn as one of the
country's most popular leaders.
"It is said that if you make a pilgrimage there, you will be
restored to life," said one government source close to Abe. "I
said, 'Let's go there and you will surely come back.'"
"I urged him many times ... to take some action aimed at
becoming prime minister again. But he kept saying, 'No, no. It's
too soon. The public will not forgive the way I resigned.'"
Yet Abe never abandoned hope of political redemption, his
closest advisors from those times say.
"He definitely wanted to be prime minister again," said
Hidenao Nakagawa, who had served as the LDP's No. 2 official
during Abe's first term. "And those around him encouraged him
and told him 'Your time will come.'"
Abe's time had appeared to come when the scion of a wealthy
political family took office in 2006 at the age of 52, Japan's
youngest post-war premier. Abe was dedicated to conservative
ideals imbibed at the knee of his grandfather, former Prime
Minister Nobusuke Kishi, and encapsulated in Abe's 2006 book,
"Toward a Beautiful Country."
A wartime cabinet minister, Kishi was imprisoned but never
tried as a war criminal after World War Two. He was premier from
1957 to 1960, but had to resign without achieving his goal of
revising the pacifist constitution due to a public furor over a
U.S.-Japan security pact that he rammed through parliament.
Just 12 months after taking over as heir to charismatic
Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, however, Abe stunned the
political world by quitting. His term was marred by scandals in
his cabinet, a public outcry over lost pension records and a
huge election loss that created a deadlock in parliament. He
also suffered a severe worsening of his chronic ulcerative
colitis, for which he was hospitalized after quitting.
"TRUE CONSERVATIVES"
Soon after his resignation, Abe and other LDP conservatives
set up the True Conservatives Association. Its goals were to
protect tradition and culture, revise the "post-war regime",
protect national interests and earn international respect.
Central to the group's world view is a belief that the
constitution, drafted by U.S. Occupation officials in February
1946, not only restricted Japan's right to defend itself but
also eroded traditional mores by emphasizing individualism and
citizens' rights over social harmony and duty to the state.
The association included close allies such as Yoshihide
Suga, a former minister in Abe's first cabinet. It formed the
core of Abe's support when many LDP powerbrokers thought his
future was on the back bench.
"Politically savvy people did not think that he could come
back as prime minister," said Michael Green, Japan chair at the
Washington-based Center for Strategic & International Studies,
whose ties to Abe go back to his stint at the U.S. National
Security Council from 2001 to 2005. "The people who pushed his
comeback and remained fiercely loyal were not the most
influential."
A group of conservative business executives known as the
Four Seasons Association provided moral support and advice.
Members included Central Japan Railway Co's Yoshiyuki Kasai and
Fujifilm Holdings Corp's Shigetaka Komori.
"Mr. Kasai and Mr. Komori thought they needed to nurture a
future prime minister from among younger politicians," said
former economics minister Kaoru Yosano, who first introduced
Kasai to Abe before he first became premier. "After he resigned,
they disbanded, but contact and friendship remained on a
personal basis. Mr. Kasai and the others were in full agreement
that he should have a second chance."
Kasai, 72, is an outspoken critic of China and during the
first Abe cabinet served on an advisory panel on teaching of
patriotism in Japanese schools. He declined to be interviewed.
Komori, 73, is credited with saving Fujifilm from the fate of
failed imaging rival Kodak.
Their backing stemmed from agreement with Abe's conservative
agenda rather than specific economic policies.
"The constitution puts individual rights too far out in
front," said Komori, who with Kasai later became core members of
a more recent corporate-executive support group for Abe, the
Cherry Blossom Association. "Mr. Abe is extremely sensitive to
the merits of restoring that sort of Japanese spirit. I was in
great agreement with that," he told Reuters.
RETURN TO THE STAGE
Abe met periodically with a quartet of former cabinet-
minister comrades - Suga, Yasuhisa Shiozaki and Yoshimi Watanabe
- who called themselves the Abbey Road Group - a pun on Abe's
name and the iconic cover of the 1969 Beatles album.
Suga had been working towards Abe's return from the time he
quit. His reasons, say some who know him, were as much personal
as ideological. "He was a bosom friend," said one political
source.
The campaign to bring back Abe gathered momentum in 2009
even as public support for the LDP slid under yet another
unpopular prime minister, pushing the long-ruling party towards
the opposition for the first time since it was briefly ousted in
1993-1994.
Abe began to emerge from the shadows, traveling to
Washington in April 2009 to speak at the Brookings Institution,
where he expressed concern about China's military build-up and
touted "innovation" as the cure for Japan's economic ills.
His public appearances sparked speculation he was
considering another bid for the premiership, a possibility he
left open in an interview with Reuters in May of that year.
"I want to receive the judgment of the people in the
election, obtain the voters' trust and work towards my next
goal," he said then.
Indeed, Abe's close allies say the August 2009 general
election, which ousted the LDP after ruling Japan for most of
the past half-century, marked a turning point.
Abe went to unusual lengths to ensure he not only kept his
own seat in that poll - never really in doubt - but also
resoundingly defeated his Democratic Party rival. He pounded the
pavement, called on voters at their homes, shook hands at
shopping alleys - rare activities for former prime ministers
with safe seats.
"That was the time I felt that this man definitely intends
to try (for the premiership) again," said the government source
close to Abe. "He wanted to win by a landslide. I think his
intention was to settle the account with the past that way."
Abe did win by a landslide, but the LDP was trounced by the
novice Democratic Party of Japan. Now in the opposition, Abe
took over leadership of the True Conservatives Association.
"After we lost power, we thought that if we did not create a
true conservative core, our time in opposition would drag out,"
said Seiichi Eto, a founding member of the group and now a
special aide to the prime minister. "From that time, we carried
out activities like a political party."
PENSIONS AND POCKETBOOKS
While Abe and his allies remained committed to their
conservative agenda, the failure of his first administration had
taught them one scarring lesson: Voters care more about pensions
and pocketbooks than changing the constitution and reviving
patriotic education.
The program of drastic monetary easing that became central
to "Abenomics" took root in Abe's agenda after the triple
disasters of March 11, 2011 - a mammoth earthquake, tsunami and
nuclear crisis.
In June of that year, senior LDP member Kozo Yamamoto set up
a group calling for a 20 trillion yen ($200 billion)
reconstruction program to be funded by debt purchased by the
Bank of Japan.
Yamamoto invited Abe to head the group. It later morphed
into an association urging the central bank to set a 4 percent
inflation target - considered an extreme notion to which the BOJ
was staunchly opposed. Abe accepted the role, and through his
association with the group and its mentors such as Yale
University professor Koichi Hamada, became a convert.
Some of Abe's closest allies, such as Shiozaki, an
ex-central bank official in the Abbey Road group, at first
opposed adopting what they considered extreme economic views.
They particularly objected to a threat to gut the central bank's
independence by revising its legal charter if it refused to
embark on radical monetary easing.
"What Mr. Yamamoto was saying was a heretical view," one
government source said. "The study group advocated revising the
BOJ law, and we felt it would be laughed at by world leaders."
By March 2012, however, it was clear Abe supported a bolder
monetary policy. Business supporters pushed him to rein in the
strong yen, which was battering exporters and pushing output
offshore. A big bout of monetary easing might do just that.
Two months later, Abe impressed business executives at an
exclusive gathering with his economic analysis. He whipped out
color charts comparing the monetary base - cash in circulation
plus deposits at the central bank - under the BOJ, the European
Central Bank and the Federal Reserve.
He used the prop to put the blame for persistent deflation
squarely on Japan's central bank. "I was stunned that he started
by talking about the monetary base and deflation," said one
source who attended the meeting.
ABE REDUX
In the spring of 2012, Abe's allies prepared for a run at
the LDP presidency. Much of the groundwork was laid by the True
Conservatives Association, now renamed Sosei Japan (Japan
Rebirth). Education reform and revising the constitution topped
the list of policies, but the proto-platform also called for a 3
percent inflation target.
Speculation about an Abe comeback grew in April, when he met
outspoken Osaka Mayor Toru Hashimoto, who hoped to woo Abe to
the new right-leaning Japan Restoration Party he was planning to
set up. Abe rejected the overture.
"He told me around last May that he would not join the Japan
Restoration Party and wanted to seek a second chance from the
LDP," said Watanabe of the Abbey Road quartet, recalling a late
night chat in a bar in Tokyo's Roppongi nightspot.
His allies gave Abe conflicting advice over whether he
should run in a September vote for leadership of the LDP. Some
said it was too soon, others that he should grab the chance.
Ahead of Japan's mid-August summer Obon holidays, when
spirits of ancestors are honored, Suga and another close ally
visited Abe in his office for another appeal. They told him his
chances of victory over two front-runners were at least 50-50.
Abe promised to consult his wife, Akie.
He declared his candidacy on Sept. 12, 2012 - five years to
the day after quitting - and won the leadership race in a rare
second round run-off. Campaigning on pledges to revive Japan's
economy and diplomacy, Abe then led his party to a landslide
December election win.
Back in office, the prime minister and his inner circle -
many from his first attempt to govern - have applied lessons
learned from that early failure, when the government message was
more cacophony than harmony.
Allies credit Suga, 64, now in the key post of chief
cabinet secretary, with running the tight government ship that
eluded Abe the first time.
Unlike during his first term, cabinet ministers rarely speak
out of turn. Abe is kept front and center in the media through
interviews, news conferences and Facebook postings. Abe spends
considerable effort wooing media executives but shuns the brief
daily stand-up Q&A sessions with reporters that tripped him up
the first time.
For all the change in style, those close to Abe say his
ultimate goal remains unchanged.
"He intends to be in office for four or five years and in
the end, he wants to revise Article 9 of the constitution," said
another government source. The pacifist clause, if taken
literally, bans Japan from maintaining a military, but has been
stretched to allow armed forces now bigger than Britain's.
This time Abe is pushing first for procedural changes to the
constitution's Article 96 to lower the hurdle for revisions.
Currently, Article 96 requires that amendments be approved by
two-thirds of the members of each house of parliament, followed
by a majority of voters in a public referendum. The LDP wants to
change that to a simple majority in parliament, followed by the
public vote.
Critics say such an amendment would leave the constitution
vulnerable to easily shifting political winds.
One recent Sunday, the media-savvy Abe made what looked to
some like a pitch for the revision at the ballpark. After giving
two popular Japanese baseball greats - including former New York
Yankees star Hideki Matsui - a national award, Abe got a present
of his own - a jersey with the number 96. He donned the shirt
and strode onto the field at Tokyo Dome stadium before 46,000
fans and live TV cameras.
Asked later if the number referred to the proposed change in
the charter, Abe replied with a smile: "The uniform is because I
am Japan's 96th prime minister."