LONDON May 1 Japan's consumer spending has not
slowed as much as feared after a consumption tax hike in April,
but such a risk warranted caution, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
said on Thursday.
Speaking to business leaders in London, Abe also said wages
and employment must improve visibly to overcome deflation.
"While of course we still need to exercise caution regarding
the risk of Japan's increased consumption tax rate dampening
consumption, people are taking an optimistic view that
consumption has not been diminished to the extent we had
feared," he said.
Abe's 10-day visit to Europe will also take in Portugal,
Spain, France and Brussels, institutions such as NATO and the
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD),
and meetings with European business leaders.
Abe, who has begun to reverse years of sub-par growth with
expansionary fiscal and monetary policies, has also said his
measures are leading the economy out of deflation.
