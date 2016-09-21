(Adds details on investments, Abe comments)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Lawrence Delevingne
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Billionaire investor Daniel
Loeb, whose Third Point hedge fund has recently pushed for
change at Japanese companies, said on Wednesday that he approved
of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy move, but added corporate
reform is still needed to help revive growth.
The Japanese central bank announced earlier on Wednesday it
would target interest rates on government bonds and Loeb said
the move will have "very positive implications for the market."
Loeb, whose $16 billion Third Point fund has been investing
in Japan for years, was speaking at the Reuters Newsmaker event
featuring Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
After making bets on Japanese companies ranging from Sony
Corp, to robot maker Fanuc Corp and most
recently retailer Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd, Loeb said
foreign investors are being welcomed more now. Some large
Japanese institutions agreed with his views, Loeb said, noting
he has "allies" in Japan and "our interests are aligned."
Loeb said he had looked at investing in Nintendo Co Ltd
, but stopped short, though he approves of the company's
expansion into mobile technologies.
He said he and Japanese investors are looking for the same
thing: to have better-run businesses whose benefits will
eventually spread "far and wide." But he added that the
potential for increased government protection of small- and
medium-sized companies was misguided.
"Let the market determine where workers' labor is best
allocated, let people who allocate capital determine that," Loeb
said.
As Japan struggles to reignite growth, Loeb said central
bankers around the world, including in Japan, had relied for too
long on monetary policy to stimulate economic expansion.
"We've all relied too much on monetary policy," Loeb said,
adding: "They used to call it the punch bowl. I say we've got to
take the crack cocaine pipe away and start focusing on real
fiscal policy and structural reforms."
Loeb was referring to a saying popularized by a central
banker that he and his central banking colleagues needed to take
away the punch bowl, or stimulus.
Abe, who returned to office in December 2012 for a rare
return as prime minister pledging to reboot the economy with his
"Abenomics," a mix of ultra-easy monetary policy, fiscal
spending and reforms, told the Reuters audience that the economy
remained his top priority.
Abe said his government would seek quick approval by
parliament of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact and
urged the United States to do the same.
Loeb agreed that the TPP is critical. "Some of it is to ...
get TPP approved," he said, adding that "some labor reforms,
corporate governance, any regulatory restrictions that prevent
companies from investing or growing," are also important.
Third Point has long ranked among the hedge fund industry's
best performers, returning an average 19 percent a year since
its launch two decades ago. This year, Loeb's returns have
climbed just 7 percent, topping the average hedge fund's 3.4
percent return.
