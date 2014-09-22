By Rodrigo Campos
| NEW YORK, Sept 22
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Japan will not restart
closed-down nuclear plants "unless safety is restored 100
percent," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday.
Japan is currently "completely dependent on fossil fuels,"
Abe said at the World Leaders Forum, on the sidelines of the
United Nations General Assembly, and that his government is
looking to introduce renewable energy sources at a fast pace.
Regarding nuclear power, "only when safety is established
will plants return to operation," Abe said.
Abe's comments come nearly two weeks after Japan's nuclear
regulator approved the restart of a nuclear power station, the
first step to reopening an industry that has been idle since the
Fukushima disaster in 2011.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Diane Craft)