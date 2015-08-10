TOKYO Aug 10 Support for Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe has slipped to just over 30 percent and a
majority oppose the planned restart of a nuclear reactor that
went offline after the 2011 Fukushima disaster, a poll by the
Mainichi newspaper showed on Monday.
The three-point decline to 32 percent - the lowest since Abe
returned to office in December 2012 - comes as voters fret over
a shift in security policy that would end a ban on the military
fighting overseas to defend a friendly country. That could let
Japan's troops fight abroad for the first time since World War
Two.
Abe's ratings began dropping sharply after scholars told a
parliamentary panel in June the legislation would violate
Japan's post-war, pacifist constitution. Abe says the change
will boost deterrence and make war less likely but critics fear
Japan could get embroiled in a U.S.-led conflict.
Fifty-seven percent of respondents to the weekend survey
opposed Kyushu Electric Power Co's restart of a
reactor at its Sendai plant in southwest Japan, set for Tuesday.
Thirty percent supported the reboot, the first
in nearly two years, which will reopen the nuclear sector.
Opposition to Abe was higher among women than men. Only 26
percent of female voters backed his government compared to 40
percent of men.
Japan's fragmented opposition parties, however, are not
benefiting from Abe's woes. Support for the ruling Liberal
Democratic Party (LDP) was flat at 28 percent but that of the
main opposition Democratic Party was just 9 percent.
Nor has any LDP rival so far indicated a desire to challenge
Abe in a party leadership election that must be held next month.
(Reporting by Linda Sieg; Editing by Alan Raybould)