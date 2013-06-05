By James Saft

June 5 The Abenomics attempt to revive Japan is already flagging, a development which will hurt equities worldwide.

Nikkei 225 stock index futures fell another 4.22 percent ahead of Tokyo's Thursday trading session, as investors reacted with disappointment to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's plans for structural reforms. That would take the index's fall well past the bear market barrier of 20 percent down from its May 22 peak.

Any loss of faith in Abenomics, an ambitious cocktail of fiscal and monetary stimulus poured over a base of reforms, will not only reverse the stunning gains seen in Japanese markets but crimp liquidity and stimulus which has been supporting growth and risky assets elsewhere.

WHAT'S GONE WRONG

The latest down-leg has been prompted by a much ballyhooed speech by Abe intended to flesh out plans for reforms. The headline figure, a target of increasing income by 3 percent annually, was specific as a number, but the route to get there is vague. Also on offer were new special economic zones with less regulation, as well as new rules allowing the sale of nonprescription medication over the Internet.

Hardly the stuff to turn Japan into Silicon Valley.

Abe also said the new rules won't be debated until the autumn, an indication that he is less than eager to take on the many interests which will be hurt by reform.

The moves in financial markets have been particularly severe precisely because investors moved so rapidly to price in a revival in Japan over the past eight months. The reality, however, was always that even with a weak yen and a bit of inflation, Japan was going to need structural reform in order to sustain the gains. That now seems less likely, and the response of the government to market reverses has been less than sure-footed.

A rapid rise in market interest rates has also caused problems, raising the possibility of destabilizing losses for the large-scale investors in Japanese government debt within the Japanese financial system. Higher rates also present a sequencing issue, as heavily indebted Japan will face a rising bill for its financing before higher tax revenues roll in.

Finally, at the same time the Nikkei has fallen, the yen has strengthened, undermining a central effort of Abenomics: making Japan more internationally competitive. While some evidence indicated that Japanese companies are simply raking in higher profits on newly cheap exports rather than gearing up production, a rising yen both undermines the Abenomics project and punches a hole in the thesis for owning Japanese stocks.

WHY IT MATTERS

While it is clear why this is all a big deal in Tokyo, a loss of faith in Abenomics may prove to be quite tough for investors elsewhere.

First off, the sudden rise in the yen will have hit carry trade investors hard. The carry trade, where one funds in a low-interest rate currency and hopes to make more by investing it elsewhere, is as old as it is dangerous. While the yen was falling in value and government bond-buying by the BOJ was driving rates lower, this was a fabulous trade and one which was likely helping to drive demand for risky assets in the U.S. and elsewhere. These last two weeks, not so much.

In fact, while most of the attention on the U.S. bull market has centered on either support from the Fed or the belief that the U.S. economy is turning a corner, the bull market of the past couple of quarters has been tightly linked with Abenomics. An active BOJ created not only liquidity but helped animal spirits among investors far from Tokyo.

HOW IT MAY PLAY FOR U.S. INVESTORS

To be sure, the project isn't doomed, and the BOJ and Prime Minister Abe won't soon give up. Even so, reform projects, from selling decongestant on the Internet to making it easier to set up international schools, don't seem equal to the task of helping Japan overcome its demographic and economic challenges.

And while flagging faith in Abenomics will be bad for Japanese shares, the damage to U.S. ones will be far more diluted. A reversal in Japan makes it even less likely that the Federal Reserve will follow through on talk about tapering bond purchases, especially if the selloff in Japanese debt gains momentum.

That will provide some support, as will a stronger yen, which will be a small benefit to U.S. companies which may be losing out on sales.

Here is the big vulnerability - that people take the lesson of QE from Japan, that it doesn't really work that well and has high ancillary costs, and apply it to the U.S. If that ends up putting pressure on the Fed to back away from QE even before employment and demand recover the market could face very ugly times indeed.