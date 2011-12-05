(The following story appeared online on International Financing
Review on December 2, a Thomson Reuters publication)
By Anil Mayre
LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - Volkswagen is preparing its
first yen auto ABS, backed by Japanese loans from its Driver
programme, in the latest stage of its expansion.
There have been foreign auto ABS issuers in Japan, like BMW,
but these have been pure private placements. And while under
local regulations Driver Japan One will strictly be a private
placement, the joint leads Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley and RBS
will market the deal on a semi-public basis to large-scale
Tokyo-based investors.
The transaction will include JPY25bn of Triple A rates notes
accounting for 91.5% of the capital structure.
"In all major jurisdictions we are rolling out our global
ABS programmes, VCL and Driver. As we have done before with
Driver in the UK and in Spain, we are now tapping into Japan and
further countries will follow," said Stefan Rolf, head of ABS
funding at Volkswagen Financial Services. "It's part of our
diversification strategy," he added.
The Driver and VCL programmes have been the mainstay of the
European auto ABS market the last few years, and this desire to
locate some new pockets of money could serve the originator well
amid growing uncertainty in the eurozone.
MARKET OPTIONS
Rolf said that the project was embarked upon before the euro
crisis took hold. Nevertheless, it certainly provides VW with a
useful alternative to the euro market should it become more
difficult to navigate. The borrower also has a well-established
US franchise too, so it does have options.
Potential investors in this issue will be shown the
transaction next week, and given around six weeks to conduct the
credit work.
"We want to give them the time they need to fully understand
the deal because we have a deal which is different from what
they usually see in the Japanese market.
We are implementing our Driver standard and that comes with
some features they are not used to; we don't have controlled
amortisation, we do pass-through, for example, and it is also
the first time (in Japan) in a public auto loan deal where
balloon loans are securitised. There are a number of technical
topics that takes a little longer to understand if you are not
used to it," Rolf explained.
This pass-through note feature is present on domestic auto
ABS, but will be the first from a foreign originator.
The deal will be split into two equal JPY12.5bn fixed-rate
tranches comprising beneficial interests and an asset backed
loan. That structure is also unusual for the Japanese auto ABS
market.
"Having the structure of a loan and bond-like beneficial
interests is not the standard in Japanese auto ABS. The loan
part is unorthodox. We decided to do such a structure to
accommodate investors wanting to buy the loan side," added the
banker on the deal.
The pricing discussion for these tranches is an interesting
one. The leads may use previous domestic auto loan
securitisation deals as a reference, however, most of the issue
prices on these were not disclosed as they were sold on private
basis, and so comparisons may not be straightforward.
The Triple A preliminary ratings from Moody's/S&P/R&I should
allow tighter pricing than senior, unsecured public funding in
the yen market - as they do in Europe. Banque PSA and RCI
Banque, for instance, priced at Euribor plus 110bp and 115bp
respectively when their corporate bonds were around 300bp over
swaps.
FUNDING TOOLS
The originator, Volkswagen Financial Services Japan, is not
an unfamiliar face in the yen fixed-income market. Rated A3/A-
by Moody's/S&P on stand-alone basis it has stacked up JPY23.8bn
of MTN issuance year-to-date, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The latest one was a JPY1.5bn five-year Euroyen with a
0.825% coupon printed through BNP Paribas in June. All the
yen-denominated MTNs have been guaranteed by Volkswagen
Financial Services AG. Separately, Volkswagen Financial Services
NV and Volkswagen International Finance have issued JPY25.9bn
and JPY9bn of MTNs, respectively.
This new term deal will complement its other financing tools
such as bank loans, commercial paper and an ABS warehousing
facility.
While this is the issuer's first public deal through the
Japan-incorporated originator, VW has targeted the Asian market
before with the euro-denominated Private Driver 2011-1 in July
via BNP Paribas and Mizuho.
Market players had suggested that Mizuho's inclusion on the
syndicate panel was purely to meet this objective. And it
appears to have worked as at least one Japanese investor was
said to have been spotted buying the euro-denominated ABS.
(Reporting by Anil Mayre and Atanas Dinov, editing by Alex
Chambers)